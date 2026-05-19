MLB in Brief: Royce Lewis in Triple-A | Jacob Misiorowski, Pokémon Fan

Royce Lewis in the AAA

Surprise in Minnesota.

Lewis has been called up to Triple-A. Orlando Arcia will join the Twins. Justin Topa has been designated for assignment. https://t.co/9frJJiAVAM — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) May 19, 2026

In Washington, the same decision was made regarding Brady House.

The Nationals have optioned Brady House to Triple-A Rochester. Shocking move, but again, like the Dylan Crews demotion this spring, it was something the organization had discussed in the past. — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) May 19, 2026

Drake Baldwin is injured

A major blow for Atlanta.

Atlanta, which has overcome injury after injury in their runaway season, now suffers a huge blow with MVP candidate Drake Baldwin going on the IL with a strained right oblique muscle. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 19, 2026

Why are the Reds struggling?

It's not easy out there.

Francona is trying to figure out how to get his Reds out of their slump. “I actually think that this is when, as a coach or a manager, you earn your stripes.” More after another road loss: https://t.co/JX6a6ZmWC4 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 19, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski, Pokémon fan

He doesn't hide it.

Jacob Misiorowski is one of the best pitchers in the world. He also has a binder of Pokémon cards that is nearly as large as he is — and he is 6-foot-7. pic.twitter.com/dFJQrqfah7 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 19, 2026

It's causing a stir

Yohendrick Pinango's tattoo is causing a stir.

David Cone's cringey quip about Blue Jays player's lip tattoo creates awkward YES Network scene https://t.co/6S9SmDvoym — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.