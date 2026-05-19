Blue Jays: Lenyn Sosa is set to serve a suspension

In the coming weeks, the Blue Jays could get some reinforcements.

Alejandro Kirk, Addison Barger, Yimi Garcia, and Max Scherzer are among the big names to watch. But the same goes for Nathan Lukes, who will be playing in the minors tonight.

REHAB ALERT @BlueJays OF Nathan Lukes has been assigned to Class-A Dunedin on an MLB rehab assignment! pic.twitter.com/A0P8tXgIZh — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) May 19, 2026

When he returns, the Blue Jays will have three options for players to cut (if nothing changes by then): Davis Schneider, Yohendrick Pinango, and Lenyn Sosa. Logically, it will come down to one of them.

And I don't think it will be Schneider.

Logically, because Pinango produces more than Sosa, he deserves to stay. In reality, everyone produces more than Sosa, who contributes absolutely nothing on the field.

But because Sosa plays in the outfield and can't be easily sent down to Triple-A, I have a feeling that it will still be Pinango, who's producing at the plate, who'll get the boot when the time comes.

When Addison Barger came back (briefly) recently, it was Pinango who got the boot instead of Schneider or Sosa. But if that were to happen again, it would be completely illogical.

Sosa can be replaced by Schneider at second base if necessary. There's no need to keep him around… even if that would create a logjam in the Blue Jays' outfield. There are limits to keeping a guy who isn't making any progress…

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