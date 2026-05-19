Three players who are underperforming in the final year of their contracts

Very often, regardless of the sport, when a player is in the final year of his contract, he performs beyond expectations. But sometimes, the opposite happens.

And that's the case for three Major League Baseball players, among others, so far this season. Starting with two of them who play for the New York Yankees.

First up is the ever-dynamic Jazz Chisholm Jr. The player who proclaimed himself the American League MVP before the season began and predicted a campaign of 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases is having his share of struggles in 2026.

In fact, the 28-year-old has played 46 games with the Bombardiers this season and is batting .230 with an OPS of .669, in addition to hitting four home runs, driving in sixteen runs, and stealing twelve bases.

This is well below last season's numbers, when he hit 31 home runs, drove in 80 runs, stole 31 bases, and posted a .242 batting average with an .813 OPS in 130 games played.

It's the same story for Trent Grisham, who received the qualifying offer after one of the best seasons of his career last year. He hit 34 home runs and drove in 74 runs in 143 games.

However, he followed that up with one of his worst starts to a season, as so far in 2026, he has a low batting average of .166 with six home runs and 27 RBIs.

Finally, let's talk about Jack Flaherty, who is also in the final year of his contract with the Detroit Tigers. The pitcher currently has a record of zero wins and five losses, with a 5.77 ERA in ten starts this season.

These three players will need to turn things around quickly, as their next contracts are likely to be less lucrative and shorter in duration.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.