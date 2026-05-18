Gerrit Cole could take the mound in the majors this week

Gerrit Cole hasn't pitched in the majors since the 2024 season. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

We know he doesn't have many steps left to take before he's ready to return to the majors. However, his next start was supposed to be in the minors, once again.

That's what was said when Max Fried went down with an injury.

But now, after sending Elmer Rodriguez to Triple-A, the Yankees (who are down to four starters) are considering the possibility of calling up Cole for Friday's game against the Rays.

Gerrit Cole's next start could come at the Major League level, potentially Friday vs. the Rays. The Yankees are discussing it after optioning Elmer Rodriguez to Triple-A on Monday. pic.twitter.com/bclAPmFj86 — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 18, 2026

The Yankees have said the scenario is on the table. But for now, nothing has been fully decided yet. We imagine that the progress made in the coming days will be taken into account.

I just hope the plan hasn't changed because of Fried and Rodriguez. After all, Cole should return only when he's ready, not when the team needs him.

The Yankees already have a strong lineup. We all agree that Cole's return—if he performs up to his potential—will help the Bronx squad have a strong season.

And even if he has to get back into the swing of things over the next few months, the most important thing will be to see him in top form by the end of the season and in the playoffs.

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