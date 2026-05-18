Spencer Miles, Max Scherzer, and the role of fifth starter

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Spencer Miles, Max Scherzer, and the role of fifth starter
Credit: NNN

Right now, the Blue Jays have only four starting pitchers: Kevin Gausman, Patrick Corbin, Dylan Cease, and Trey Yesavage.

Tonight, Corbin will take the mound in New York. Cease and Yesavage will also start before Thursday's game is handled by a bullpen committee to close out the series in the Bronx.

Yes, the Blue Jays chose to bat Lenyn Sosa fourth and leave Yohendrick Pinango on the bench… even though Davis Schneider could have played second base. But that's not the point.

On Thursday, in the final game of an important series in New York, the Blue Jays plan to start Spencer Miles.

We don't know if he'll be the starter or if a reliever will pitch before him, but he's going to eat innings… just like he did in his last two outings. He'll be the go-to guy.

You can't say he's the fifth starter just yet. But the Blue Jays plan to keep using him that way for now.

The pitcher who is (theoretically) closest to a return is Max Scherzer. But he needs to throw a few sessions on Wednesday before likely making two starts in the minors to get back into shape.

So we're looking at a few weeks before we see him, at best.

So for now, Miles will continue to be used in a role that looks a lot like a pitcher taking on responsibilities similar to those of a starter.

We'll see how that plays out.

PMLB
  • Things are going well for the Canadiens.
  • Ronald Acuña Jr. is back.
  • Corey Seager is injured.
  • Roman Anthony: a few days of rest before getting back in the game.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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