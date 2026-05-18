Spencer Miles, Max Scherzer, and the role of fifth starter

Right now, the Blue Jays have only four starting pitchers: Kevin Gausman, Patrick Corbin, Dylan Cease, and Trey Yesavage.

Tonight, Corbin will take the mound in New York. Cease and Yesavage will also start before Thursday's game is handled by a bullpen committee to close out the series in the Bronx.

Yes, the Blue Jays chose to bat Lenyn Sosa fourth and leave Yohendrick Pinango on the bench… even though Davis Schneider could have played second base. But that's not the point.

On Thursday, in the final game of an important series in New York, the Blue Jays plan to start Spencer Miles.

We don't know if he'll be the starter or if a reliever will pitch before him, but he's going to eat innings… just like he did in his last two outings. He'll be the go-to guy.

You can't say he's the fifth starter just yet. But the Blue Jays plan to keep using him that way for now.

Blue Jays news and injury updates from John Schneider: Spencer Miles will do heavy lifting Thursday, as a starter or behind an opener; Blue Jays planning to run with him in that role for the time being. “You don't want to move him back and forth too much. If we're going to do it,… — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 18, 2026

The pitcher who is (theoretically) closest to a return is Max Scherzer. But he needs to throw a few sessions on Wednesday before likely making two starts in the minors to get back into shape.

So we're looking at a few weeks before we see him, at best.

Max Scherzer threw a 22-pitch side today, with another scheduled for Wednesday;

Addison Barger is in Toronto for a follow-up, seeking the green light to start hitting and throwing tomorrow;

Nathan Lukes begins rehab with Low-A Dunedin tomorrow as the DH; a couple of games in the outfield will follow before… — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 18, 2026

So for now, Miles will continue to be used in a role that looks a lot like a pitcher taking on responsibilities similar to those of a starter.

We'll see how that plays out.

PMLB

Things are going well for the Canadiens.



Otto Lopez (Montreal) – leads MLB in BA (.344), hits (63) Erik Sabrowski (Edmonton) – leads MLB in holds (16) Cade Smith (Abbotsford) – tied for the MLB lead in saves (14) Liam Hicks (Toronto) – 2nd in MLB in RBIs (40) Michael Soroka (Calgary) – tied for 2nd in MLB in wins (6) — Kevin Glew (@coopincanada) May 18, 2026

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from the injured list as the MLB-leading Braves begin a series in Miami pic.twitter.com/1BNIuz7T7h — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 18, 2026

Corey Seager is injured.

Rangers To Place Corey Seager On Injured List https://t.co/uvFA5p6iwc pic.twitter.com/5i0FBHUZsZ — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 18, 2026

PCA isn't proud of himself. His comments to a fan don't make him look good.

Pete Crow-Armstrong on his interaction with a fan on Sunday: “I'm not really on social media … but I'm definitely aware of the fact that it has blown up. I think I just regret my choice of words the most. And who that affects in my life, directly and indirectly.” — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) May 18, 2026

Roman Anthony: a few days of rest before getting back in the game.

“For the time being, we're probably going to back off until we get through the off day,” interim manager Chad Tracy said. “Obviously we're not going to have him swinging through soreness and discomfort. So not as good of news today. But we will back off and see what happens after… https://t.co/4a3jEq5pqZ — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 18, 2026

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