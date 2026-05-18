Jason Varitek’s wife knocks Craig Breslow down

When Alex Cora lost his job as manager of the Red Sox, several of his assistants left with him.

As you may recall, Jason Varitek—a big name in Boston—had been “reassigned” elsewhere in the organization. But in reality, it's clear that this was, in a way, a disguised dismissal.

This didn't sit well with the fans—or with the Varitek family.

In fact, Catherine Varitek, Jason's wife, commented on a Twitter post by someone who said the former catcher didn't deserve to be let go.

She mentioned that the team had “the brightest man in baseball” to lead the squad. She added that the team would be fine without Jason and that this was what the organization wanted.

In short, she had a lot on her mind.

They have the “smartest man in baseball” running the show… they'll be OK without Jason, that's what they wanted. It's what's best for the team. https://t.co/NF5t06TaZx — Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) May 18, 2026

We had a pretty good idea that the Variteks hadn't exactly taken the Red Sox's decision well. That said, we can agree that she didn't have to voice such opinions publicly.

She certainly doesn't mince words, in any case.

It's clear that letting go of several coaches at once is a decision that has left some people unhappy. But what really hurts the fans is that Varitek is a major figure in the city.

Those are the risks of the job.

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