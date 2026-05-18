A heated altercation between Pete Crow-Armstrong and a White Sox fan

Major League Baseball's Rivalry Weekend was created precisely to add fuel to the fire of matchups that already have a storied history. And it was only a matter of time before the Windy City rivalry—between the Cubs and the White Sox—heated up.

The two teams finished their three-game series yesterday afternoon (Sunday) tied at one game apiece. Then, late in the fourth inning, White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas hit a double off the wall to tie the game.

Pete Crow-Armstrong then narrowly missed another spectacular catch but collided hard with the fence. Already clearly frustrated with himself, PCA then heard a White Sox fan yell at him, “You suck.”

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong has heated, vulgar exchange with female fan in shocking moment https://t.co/2B1twJCCO7 pic.twitter.com/WD3NNABqcX — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 18, 2026

This sparked a heated altercation between Crow-Armstrong and the fan, which ended with the 24-year-old using some very crude language.

Suck my fucking dick, bitch.

And after the match, PCA explained what happened.

A lady decided to start talking shit, and I felt the need to tell her so.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell has not yet commented on the situation, and no fines or suspensions have been issued at this time.

However, the interaction constitutes a clear violation of MLB Rule 4.06, which states that “players in uniform shall not address spectators, nor shall they sit in the stands before, during, or after a game.”

This moment summed up a difficult weekend for the Cubs, who lost their series to the White Sox by giving up 17 runs between Saturday and Sunday.

For their part, the series allowed the White Sox to move two games above the .500 mark two years after a historically poor season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.