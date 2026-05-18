Eric Lauer traded to the Dodgers

The Blue Jays have officially said goodbye to Eric Lauer.

A few days after designating the pitcher for assignment, the Blue Jays announced they had traded his rights to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The left-hander, who lost his way in 2026 after a strong 2025 season with the Blue Jays, was traded (along with cash) for a player to be named later or cash.

In short, he was traded for practically nothing.

It's no surprise that a team managed to acquire him on the cheap. After all, Lauer is still set to earn a few million dollars this season, which affected his value on the trade market.

OFFICIAL: We've traded LHP Eric Lauer and cash considerations to the Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/OzUZGrUIIs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 17, 2026

No one was going to pay a premium for that.

But for the Dodgers, who are still dealing with a wave of injuries in their rotation, being able to count on reinforcements is ideal. It's important for any club that aspires to win.

No one will ask him to fill the shoes of Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound. But if he can provide depth, limit runs, and eat innings, that's already something.

Remember that yesterday, the Blue Jays not only won their series against the Tigers, but they also saw Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run. It had been an eternity (April 20) since that last happened.

So yesterday was a productive day in Toronto. It remains to be seen if things will continue to go well in the series against the Yankees.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.