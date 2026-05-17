Blue Jays: No obvious solution in the rotation for the losing streak

The Toronto Blue Jays are at the start of a tough stretch.

The team didn't play on May 14, and that was their last day off in May. The next time the Blue Jays get a day off will be June 1. And after that, it won't be until June 11.

What we're getting at is that the Blue Jays need five starters. Spencer Miles is very good, but he mostly eats innings on days when the bullpen is in charge.

With the news that Jose Berrios is having elbow surgery, it's confirmed he won't be back anytime soon. The only “true” starter who could return soon is Max Scherzer. But nothing is imminent either.

On the 40-man roster, there's no ideal solution. Jake Bloss isn't ready to return to the majors, though he would have been the ideal candidate had he been healthy last year.

Adam Macko (who was just recalled) is an option, but he's a reliever in 2026.

ROSTER MOVES: RHP Tommy Nance placed on 15-day IL (right forearm discomfort) LHP Adam Macko recalled from Triple-A and will be active for today's game pic.twitter.com/QSzErZKYRD — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 17, 2026

When you look at the Blue Jays' prospects, you see that the guys pitching in Triple-A aren't the team's top prospects. Recalling a starting pitcher ready to make an impact isn't necessarily an easy thing to do.

To think that back at spring training, the club was wondering what to do with all its starters…

Will Ross Atkins try to acquire another pitcher like Patrick Corbin? Will Spencer Miles eat more innings? Will a surprise move like calling up Gage Stanifer shake up the organization? Will an experienced pitcher from Buffalo be called up?

Because without at least one more true starter, the guys are going to run out of steam in Toronto.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.