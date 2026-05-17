Munetaka Murakami: Every time he takes the field, he proves his worth

Munetaka Murakami is in top form and is proving his worth to the teams that didn't take a chance on signing him.

Just imagine: the Japanese player has turned the Chicago White Sox into a winning team. At least for now.

Yesterday, he blasted his 16th and 17th home runs of the season in an 8-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. With this convincing victory, the White Sox are now playing at .511, with a 23-22 record. It's been a long time since this team has played at such a respectable level, and Murakami's contribution has played a big part in that.

The power hitter seems to be in his element and is proud to be off to such a remarkable start in the Majors, having already proven himself back in Japan.

Munetaka Murakami knows that his free agency stalled. He's aware that many teams didn't believe he could perform at the MLB level. “It's just about proving to the doubters how much I can play in this league.” Story on Murakami, with his thoughts: https://t.co/GjCgchFJdu pic.twitter.com/HwSsBYSsl2 — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) May 13, 2026

The White Sox organization deserves a lot of credit for offering Murakami a two-year deal worth $34 million, while other, more established teams turned their noses up at him. All the hype surrounding Shohei Ohtani has brought Japanese talent into the spotlight, and athletes like Murakami are reaping the benefits.

Kazuma Okamoto is another fine example of a Japanese athlete performing well this season while adjusting to the North American game and customs. Okamoto signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays during the most recent offseason.

Murakami and Okamoto are currently shining with their respective teams, and it's fascinating to see how easily they've established their rhythm so quickly.

MUNETAKA MURAKAMI GOES YARD AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/2JcKcJ8wuf — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2026

At the most recent Expos Fest held in Laval, I had the chance to chat with Fernando Seguignol (a former Expo), and he explained to me just how important baseball is in Japan, having played there for eight seasons. It's no surprise, then, to see so many Japanese players enjoying such success in the Majors right now. These athletes feel privileged to play the game and demonstrate unparalleled discipline.

Ohtani, Okamoto, Murakami, and the rest are smiling and happy to play a sport they're talented at. Seeing them succeed so much enhances the pleasure we get from watching them play.

The season is still young, and the White Sox may still face some challenges, but it seems to me that the arrival of Munetaka Murakami has changed the culture of this team, which had been languishing at the bottom of the league for far too long. One swallow doesn't make a summer, but a powerful slugger from abroad can, single-handedly, shift the dynamic of a franchise that desperately needed it.

White Sox fans have rediscovered their love for baseball, and this is largely thanks to Munetaka Murakami's spectacular start to his major league career. He has successfully carried his Japanese success over to America, and the sky's the limit for him.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.