Quebec native Otto Lopez makes his mark in Marlins history

The Miami Marlins claimed Otto Lopez off waivers a week into the 2024 season, and he played well in 117 games that year, though not as well as the following season.

And certainly not as well as he has in the first month and a half of this season, as the Quebec native leads his team in batting average, doubles, and hits, and ranks among the top three in several other categories.

To add to that, with his single in the first inning of the Marlins' game against the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday afternoon (Saturday), Lopez made the organization's history books.

According to the Marlins' communications department, Lopez became only the seventh player in the Florida franchise's history to record more than 60 hits in 45 games at the start of a season.

The 27-year-old is in very good company in this regard, joining Luis Arraez, Miguel Cabrera, Luis Castillo, Juan Pierre, Hanley Ramirez, and Dee Strange-Gordon.

SS Otto Lopez is the seventh player in Marlins history to record 60+ hits in 45 games to start a season, joining Luis Arraez (2023), Miguel Cabrera (2005), Luis Castillo (3x – 2000, '02-'03), Juan Pierre (2004), Hanley Ramírez (2007), and Dee Strange-Gordon (2015). — Marlins Communications (@MarlinsComms) May 16, 2026

If he continues this elite-level production, there is no reason he shouldn't be a strong candidate for an invitation to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

However, if there's one area for improvement for the former Toronto Blue Jays player, it's his defense, as he's tied for third in all of Major League Baseball with seven errors—the second-highest total among all shortstops.

Lopez is unfortunately on track to surpass his previous career-high of ten errors set last season. However, even with his high number of errors this season, he remains perfectly average in terms of other defensive metrics.

Moreover, his errors have no impact on his offensive play.

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