Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 71 consecutive plate appearances without a hit worth more than one run

With a 14-year, $500 million contract in his pocket, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is supposed to be the most feared and dangerous hitter on the Toronto Blue Jays' roster.

But instead, every opposing pitcher wants Vladdy up to bat right now, because he's doing absolutely NO damage at the plate these days.

The proof? Junior is currently on a streak of no fewer than 71 consecutive plate appearances without recording a single extra-base hit.

A slump can happen to any Major League Baseball hitter. Just ask Shohei Ohtani.

But the problem is that even before this dreadful stretch, Guerrero Jr. was already struggling to generate any power at the plate. Yet the Blue Jays are counting on Vlad to bring power to the offense, having built a lineup around him that features plenty of contact but not much raw power.

Not to mention that with a slew of injured players in the lineup, it's up to him to carry the team on his shoulders. So far, however, he's fallen short.

Asked which teammates are supporting him behind the scenes, Guerrero Jr. said all of them are doing their part. “But when it's time to compete at the plate, I'm on my own, so I've got to find a way myself to get through this.” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 16, 2026

At his best, Vladdy is one of the few hitters capable of dominating at the plate. But it's been the exact opposite in 2026.

No one is asking Guerrero Jr. to launch the ball over the fence every time he steps up to the plate. But extra-base hits will need to start piling up on the scoreboard if the Jays want to pull themselves out of the slump they've gotten themselves into.

Vladimir has had hot streaks in the past, and the Blue Jays must hope that one of those streaks arrives soon.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.