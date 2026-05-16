Clay Holmes: An injury that could cost him dearly

Before yesterday's game, Clay Holmes was having the season of his career. The Mets' starting pitcher had a 1.86 ERA over 48.1 innings pitched, which is excellent.

Yesterday, he didn't shine against the Yankees (four runs in 4.1 innings pitched)… but that's not why the Mets are worried.

Holmes suffered a broken leg. Spencer Jones hit a ball off his offseason training partner (and he knew he'd injured Holmes right in front of the reporters), and Holmes even stayed in the game.

But once the adrenaline wore off, he realized he was in pain. And soon, tests confirmed a fracture.

Spencer Jones hit a 111.1 MPH liner off of Clay Holmes, who is staying in the game after a conversation with trainers and coaches pic.twitter.com/dNSnrFhDij — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2026

The problem is that the Mets were already struggling with Holmes. Now, without their best pitcher for several months, it's hard to believe things will get any better for the Mets.

In my view, this is proof that the team can't do anything this season. And that's true even though we've suspected it for a while.

But it's tough for the player, too. After all, aside from the fact that being injured and not playing isn't exactly fun, it's hard to believe he'll be traded at the deadline to a team that will give him a chance to win in 2026.

But on top of that, there are questions about his opt-out clause. After all, before his injury, the talk was that he was going to be traded, opt out of his contract (he's set to make $13 million in 2027, but he has an opt-out clause), and sign a long-term deal somewhere, thanks to his strong performances.

But now, his health is casting doubt on that plan. I'm not saying he won't opt out of his contract if he manages to finish the season healthy, but there are more doubts than before.

So the injury hurts the Mets, but also (in many ways) the pitcher himself.

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