MLB in Brief: Adam Macko Joins the Blue Jays’ Front Office | Tommy Pham Heads to Baltimore

Adam Macko is part of the Blue Jays' organization

He's currently on the taxi squad. Some relievers are struggling, and Macko could be called up if one of them ends up on the injured list.

Adam Macko is on the taxi squad for now . John Schneider said a couple of relievers are struggling. They'll throw, and then the Jays will decide whether to make a move. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 16, 2026

Tommy Pham in Baltimore

If he makes it to the majors, the Orioles would be his 11th team.

Tommy Pham signs a minor league deal with the Orioles, per @JonHeyman. If Pham makes it to the big leagues, Baltimore will be his 11th team, which would be the most by an MLB hitter since Matt Stairs (12). pic.twitter.com/4hrPNJKP11 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 16, 2026

Elmer Rodriguez called up

He will take the place of Max Fried, who has been placed on the injured list, pending Gerrit Cole's return in about ten days.

The Yankees recalled Elmer Rodriguez after officially placing Max Fried on the injured list https://t.co/S8gP5VZ14b pic.twitter.com/cfqR0rEVxN — SNY (@SNYtv) May 16, 2026

Trevor Story on the injured list

He has been dealing with a groin injury since last month.

The Red Sox will place Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list before Saturday's game against the Braves, according to sources. https://t.co/ZVtyn4pLt7 — masslivesports (@masslivesports) May 16, 2026

Another injury for the Blue Jays

Former first-round pick Brandon Barriera has been placed on the minor league injured list.

Brandon Barriera officially lands on the seven-day minor-league IL, per #BlueJays. Another tough break for the former first-rounder… https://t.co/o3RRH5oaOm — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) May 16, 2026

Kyle Schwarber's excellence

Hitters with 20 home runs in 45 games are rare.

The only 60-home run hitters to hit 20 homers in fewer games than Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber (45 games):

Mark McGwire: 20 HRs in 43 games in 1998.

Barry Bonds: 20 HRs in 42 games in 2001. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 16, 2026

Aaron Ashby's strange season

The reliever already has eight wins under his belt this season.

There is no pitcher in baseball who is better at racking up wins than Aaron Ashby pic.twitter.com/EaiDTgSwJS — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) May 16, 2026

Spencer Arrighetti Steps Up at the Right Time

The Astros needed him, and he's excelling right now.

Spencer Arrighetti is pitching like an ace for an Astros pitching staff in need of one – https://t.co/DqQOs1okuI — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 16, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.