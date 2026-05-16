MLB in Brief: Adam Macko Joins the Blue Jays’ Front Office | Tommy Pham Heads to Baltimore

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MLB in Brief: Adam Macko Joins the Blue Jays’ Front Office | Tommy Pham Heads to Baltimore
Credit: Sportsnet

Adam Macko is part of the Blue Jays' organization

He's currently on the taxi squad. Some relievers are struggling, and Macko could be called up if one of them ends up on the injured list.

Tommy Pham in Baltimore

If he makes it to the majors, the Orioles would be his 11th team.

Elmer Rodriguez called up

He will take the place of Max Fried, who has been placed on the injured list, pending Gerrit Cole's return in about ten days.

Trevor Story on the injured list

He has been dealing with a groin injury since last month.

Another injury for the Blue Jays

Former first-round pick Brandon Barriera has been placed on the minor league injured list.

Kyle Schwarber's excellence

Hitters with 20 home runs in 45 games are rare.

Aaron Ashby's strange season

The reliever already has eight wins under his belt this season.

Spencer Arrighetti Steps Up at the Right Time

The Astros needed him, and he's excelling right now.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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