Marcelo Mayer at shortstop: no update to report

It was recently reported that Trevor Story has been placed on the injured list.

Unfortunately for him, this isn't exactly the first time in his career that he's been injured—quite the opposite, in fact. It's actually a familiar story in Boston.

Story, who has a sports hernia, is even considering surgery. The player, whose performance hasn't been up to par this season, could therefore miss several months of action.

Stay tuned.

#RedSox shortstop Trevor Story is considering surgery to fix his sports hernia:https://t.co/EOcPPBchBd pic.twitter.com/Nf1anZN81B — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 17, 2026

By necessity, the Red Sox must replace Story at shortstop. And right now, the name coming up most often in fan discussions is Marcelo Mayer.

Is the young man capable of handling such a position in the Majors? We don't know. But this is a great opportunity to find out, considering where the Red Sox stand in 2026.

On that note, Chad Tracy, who has been the team's interim manager for the past few weeks, announced that the Red Sox have had “very preliminary” discussions about moving Mayer to shortstop.

However, at this time, there is no news to report on the matter.

Trevor Story is traveling back to Boston today to continue seeking opinions on his sports hernia as he weighs surgery. Chad Tracy has had “very preliminary” conversations with Marcelo Mayer about SS but no real news/updates there. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 17, 2026

In the meantime, even though nothing has been decided, Mayer will start practicing at the position. He has three innings of experience at shortstop in the majors, but no fewer than 269 games of minor league experience as a shortstop.

For me, the solution is simple: Mayer needs to be tested at shortstop in the Majors. But we'll see how that plays out, since Tracy might prefer to use a rotation of players so as not to move Mayer from second base.

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