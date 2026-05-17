MLB in Brief: Alek Manoah Sent to Triple-A | Dusty Baker Defends Jose Altuve

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Alek Manoah Sent to Triple-A | Dusty Baker Defends Jose Altuve
Credit: MLB.com

Alek Manoah in the AAA

His outing yesterday (which was disastrous) changed everything.

Clay Holmes undergoing surgery?

Not impossible.

Ross Stripling the financial advisor

Interesting.

Brice Turang, underrated

The Brewers player is excellent.

Ben Rice, the next Juan Soto?

Hmm…

Dusty Baker defends Jose Altuve

He says he had nothing to do with the scandal.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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