MLB in Brief: Alek Manoah Sent to Triple-A | Dusty Baker Defends Jose Altuve
Alek Manoah in the AAA
His outing yesterday (which was disastrous) changed everything.
#Angels transactions:
•Reinstated RHP Grayson Rodriguez from injured
list•Optioned RHP Alek Manoah to Triple-A Salt Lake following last night's game
— Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 17, 2026
Clay Holmes undergoing surgery?
Not impossible.
Clay Holmes said there's a slim chance he might still need surgery on his right leg, perhaps to insert a stabilizing plate.
“But I don't think that's going to be the case,” Holmes said, adding that doctors expect his fractured fibula to heal naturally.
— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 17, 2026
Ross Stripling the financial advisor
Interesting.
Hey, young athletes: Would you trust this former Dodgers pitcher to manage your money? https://t.co/ItLkIKKlgr
— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 17, 2026
Brice Turang, underrated
The Brewers player is excellent.
Sunday Notebook: Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang may already be ‘one of the best players in the world' https://t.co/B1jtXBjY9c
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 17, 2026
Ben Rice, the next Juan Soto?
Hmm…
.@DPLennon: A Soto-type player? The Yanks still have Juan in budding superstar Ricehttps://t.co/g1qwSiQHnu
— Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) May 17, 2026
Dusty Baker defends Jose Altuve
He says he had nothing to do with the scandal.
Former Astros Manager Dusty Baker spoke on Jose Altuve and the Astros cheating scandal, via the @allthesmokeprod
“You know the guy who took the brunt of it was really Jose Altuve, and he was really the most innocent dude there. That really affected me, how he was treated and he… pic.twitter.com/JKzV4dzcaf
— SleeperAstros (@SleeperAstros) May 14, 2026
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