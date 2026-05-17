MLB in Brief: Alek Manoah Sent to Triple-A | Dusty Baker Defends Jose Altuve

Alek Manoah in the AAA

His outing yesterday (which was disastrous) changed everything.

#Angels transactions:

•Reinstated RHP Grayson Rodriguez from injured

list•Optioned RHP Alek Manoah to Triple-A Salt Lake following last night's game — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 17, 2026

Clay Holmes undergoing surgery?

Not impossible.

Clay Holmes said there's a slim chance he might still need surgery on his right leg, perhaps to insert a stabilizing plate. “But I don't think that's going to be the case,” Holmes said, adding that doctors expect his fractured fibula to heal naturally. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 17, 2026

Ross Stripling the financial advisor

Interesting.

Hey, young athletes: Would you trust this former Dodgers pitcher to manage your money? https://t.co/ItLkIKKlgr — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 17, 2026

Brice Turang, underrated

The Brewers player is excellent.

Sunday Notebook: Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang may already be ‘one of the best players in the world' https://t.co/B1jtXBjY9c — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 17, 2026

Ben Rice, the next Juan Soto?

Hmm…

.@DPLennon: A Soto-type player? The Yanks still have Juan in budding superstar Ricehttps://t.co/g1qwSiQHnu — Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) May 17, 2026

Dusty Baker defends Jose Altuve

He says he had nothing to do with the scandal.

Former Astros Manager Dusty Baker spoke on Jose Altuve and the Astros cheating scandal, via the @allthesmokeprod “You know the guy who took the brunt of it was really Jose Altuve, and he was really the most innocent dude there. That really affected me, how he was treated and he… pic.twitter.com/JKzV4dzcaf — SleeperAstros (@SleeperAstros) May 14, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.