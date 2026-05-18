MLB in Brief: Another Month Without Francisco Lindor? | Gio Urshela Retires

Another month without Francisco Lindor?

Possible.

The Mets are hopeful that star shortstop Francisco Lindor (calf) may be back in about a month, though they aren't setting a timeline. No timeline for Polanco or Robert Jr. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 18, 2026

Louis Varland explains

He says he doesn't see himself as the closer.

Louis Varland is on @MLBNetwork this morning. He says he doesn't consider himself the closer but just a high-leverage reliever, and there's no awkwardness in the bullpen with roles changing. — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) May 18, 2026

Gio Urshela Retires

He had a great career.

Gio Urshela has announced his retirement after 10 Major League seasons spent with the Guardians, Blue Jays, Yankees, Twins, Angels, Tigers, Braves, and A's. pic.twitter.com/6Uc03uhFYc — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2026

Zack Wheeler in top form

Great news.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome had previously been a near-fatal blow for pitchers, but Thoracic Outlet Syndrome had never met Zack Wheeler before pic.twitter.com/EExkNbRJFu — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) May 18, 2026

Jose Altuve on the injured list

Everything is going wrong in Houston.

Jose Altuve is heading to the IL with a Grade 2 strain of his left oblique, per #Astros. (Photo: AP) @KHOU pic.twitter.com/aHNtSsCGvX — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) May 17, 2026

Too early to trade players

In Boston, dismantling the team isn't an option right now.

The American League is too weak for the Red Sox to start trading away players, says @Ken_Rosenthal. “They'll remain intact, at least for the foreseeable future.” pic.twitter.com/RnWiHLNXfV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 18, 2026

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