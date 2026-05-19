The Blue Jays lost the first game of their series in the Bronx

Last night, the Blue Jays were in New York to face the Yankees. And things didn't go exactly as planned for John Schneider's team to start the road trip.

In fact, Patrick Corbin wasn't perfect (he gave up three runs over four innings), which put pressure on the bullpen. And let's just say the bullpen, where a few pitchers were unavailable, was put to the test.

The good news? Adam Macko, making his Major League debut, was excellent in one inning of work. He didn't give up a run.

The bad news? Yariel Rodriguez, who gave up four runs on two two-run homers, faltered. And that was a key factor in last night's 7-6 loss.

Boogie Down Belli pic.twitter.com/YX2u3Jb2px — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 19, 2026

The Blue Jays led 3-1 and 5-3 at one point in the game. But seeing Rodriguez (who had performed well since his recall up to that point) blow the lead in the seventh inning was a tough blow for his team, which never really recovered.

The Blue Jays scored a run late in the game, but to no avail: it ended 7-6 in favor of the Bombers.

The series is still young, but this was a first step toward revenge for the New Yorkers. After all, let's not forget that Toronto beat the Bronx squad last year in the playoffs.

The Blue Jays had the Yankees' number in 2025. Will it be the other way around in 2026? It's a fair question.

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