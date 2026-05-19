Bo Bichette wants to be the player the Mets signed

A .219 batting average and a meager .570 OPS are clearly not enough to justify a three-year contract worth a staggering $126 million. Yet those are the numbers Bo Bichette has posted since joining the New York Mets.

Worse still, “Little Bichette” has recorded just one extra-base hit since April 28, and that came in yesterday's (Monday's) game against the Washington Nationals.

And the player himself makes no secret of it—he didn't see these struggles coming.

There are a lot of things I didn't expect. I'm dealing with it all. New teammates. New organization. New staff. New fan base. Just everything, I guess.

Okay, everything is new for him, but he's not the first player this has happened to, and he certainly won't be the last.

Bo Bichette discusses his slow start and “wanting to be the player that the Mets signed.”https://t.co/JFGYcSZewu — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 18, 2026

Bichette also needs to take a look in the mirror, as mechanical issues appear to be a factor in his slow start to the season. The 28-year-old's swing angle—which measures the vertical trajectory of the bat at contact—is currently the flattest in the league. As a result, his ground-ball rate of 52.6% is a career high.

Bichette remains hopeful, however, that he can turn things around.

I don't know if this has been the toughest stretch of my career. But here we are. I just want to be the player the Mets signed—that's something I think about a lot.

That's all the Mets are asking for—a team that, despite injuries to Francisco Lindor, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr., and Francisco Alvarez, has posted an 11-5 record since the start of May.

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