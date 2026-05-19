Nolan Arenado stands out in Arizona

Now in his mid-thirties, it's fair to say that Nolan Arenado's best years are behind him. After all, not every player ages like Barry Bonds!

Early in his career, the 35-year-old had some incredible seasons while wearing the Colorado Rockies uniform. His defensive excellence and consistency at the plate made him an All-Star, a player whose name was constantly linked to the MVP award.

Then, after eight years playing for the Rockies, the trade that sent him to St. Louis in 2021 came as quite a shock to fans. They were even angry. Not only were they losing the face of the organization, but it was also one of the worst trades we've seen in a long time!

Once in Missouri, Arenado kept up his momentum, cementing his status as the best third baseman in the Majors. However, it must be said that the last few seasons have been tougher. His presence was becoming a liability on the roster, and the Cards managed to offload his lucrative nine-year, $275 million contract by sending him to Arizona. St. Louis will be paying its former star through 2041 just to keep him from playing for them anymore—that's how bad it is.

No one really knew what to expect from his first season in Arizona. But the skeptics have been proven wrong, and number 28 is making a positive impact in this new chapter of his illustrious career.

Nolan Arenado leads the NL in OBP since April 21! #MLBCentral takes a closer look at the @Dbacks third baseman and what he brings to their team. pic.twitter.com/5OUs9QvgNX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 19, 2026

The National League leader in on-base percentage

Since April 21, none other than the subject of this article has led the National League in OBP (on-base percentage). His OBP stands at .457. This statistic is calculated based on hits, walks, and being hit by a pitch. In his last 24 games—since April 21—the D-backs' newcomer is batting .338, with six doubles and four home runs.

It's so heartening to see Nolan Arenado finding success again. He was such a standout player, and it's no exaggeration to say he was one of the best third basemen in MLB's rich history during his prime.

The best part of the story is that Arenado doesn't take his success for granted. He's a hard-working athlete, dedicated to his craft, and he always gives his best on the field. It's no wonder he's always been a fan favorite.

Many players could have easily coasted. Rested on their big contracts and their reputations. Not Arenado, and that's why all the positive buzz surrounding him these days is well-deserved. No one knows how long it will last, but let's hope for his sake that his recent success continues.

PMLB

A wave of youth in New York.

Five of @PSLToFlushing‘s top 13 Mets prospects heading into the 2026 season will be with the big league team this week: 1. Nolan McLean

2. Carson Benge

3. A.J. Ewing

11. Nick Morabito

13. Zach Thornton pic.twitter.com/tnclSJu7RI — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 19, 2026

Joe Mantiply on the injured list.

ROSTER MOVES: LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation) placed on 15-day IL, retroactive to May 18 RHP Chase Lee recalled from Buffalo and will be active tonight pic.twitter.com/Ca5zBQYGqV — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 19, 2026

Gerrit Cole returns Friday.

Gerrit Cole will return to the big leagues on Friday. He'll start against the Rays at Yankee Stadium. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 19, 2026

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