MLB in Brief: Bryce Eldridge Isn’t Complaining | Bobby Witt Jr. Sees Himself as Roman Anthony

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Bryce Eldridge Isn’t Complaining | Bobby Witt Jr. Sees Himself as Roman Anthony
Credit: SFG

Bryce Eldridge isn't complaining

He doesn't decide his playing time, which is limited.

J.P. Crawford at third base?

He's open to switching positions to help the Mariners.

The great Terry Francona

He can't understand why Chase Burns doesn't wear a jockstrap. “It hit him right in the meat!”

Let's hope that play doesn't slow him down…

Bobby Witt Jr. sees himself as Roman Anthony

Nothing less.

How many home runs for Kyle Schwarber?

He's having an excellent season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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