MLB in Brief: Bryce Eldridge Isn’t Complaining | Bobby Witt Jr. Sees Himself as Roman Anthony

Bryce Eldridge isn't complaining

He doesn't decide his playing time, which is limited.

Bryce Eldridge on his playing time: “I guess I'm surprised, but it's not my decision. It is what it is. You can argue every day that playing every day would be helpful, but I'm happy to be here. Obviously, it's a little bit different, but this is where I've always wanted to be.… pic.twitter.com/y0WHgMkQBc — SleeperSFGiants (@SleeperSFGiants) May 20, 2026

J.P. Crawford at third base?

He's open to switching positions to help the Mariners.

As for third base, the Mariners recently approached J.P. Crawford about getting reps there to make him a potential option at that position. “It's something we're looking at,” Dan Wilson said, “and we'll see how it goes.” — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 20, 2026

The great Terry Francona

He can't understand why Chase Burns doesn't wear a jockstrap. “It hit him right in the meat!”

Let's hope that play doesn't slow him down…

Chase Burns is SHOVING pic.twitter.com/rzIIf2PpIB — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) May 20, 2026

Bobby Witt Jr. sees himself as Roman Anthony

Nothing less.

Bobby Witt Jr. sees ‘a lot of' himself in Red Sox' Roman Anthonyhttps://t.co/cwN4wOB97U — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 20, 2026

How many home runs for Kyle Schwarber?

He's having an excellent season.

Is this the year Kyle Schwarber joins the 60 … or 70! … home run club? The Phillies slugger is thumping homers at a historic pace. Here's what his early stats say about how many he can belt by the end of the 2026 season.https://t.co/R1Q8rEASzY — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 20, 2026

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