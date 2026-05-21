The Bears sign a former Dolphin

The Chicago Bears continue to be active during the National Football League offseason.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, the Chicago team has officially given running back Salvon Ahmed, formerly of the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, another chance.

The 27-year-old is thus attempting a comeback to the NFL after suffering a serious ankle injury last year during practice with Indianapolis following a hip-drop tackle.

Additional depth in the Bears' backfield

Standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 197 pounds, Salvon Ahmed is not expected to immediately threaten the roles of D'Andre Swift or Kyle Monangai in the offensive pecking order.

However, he could quickly become a serious contender for the third running back spot within the organization.

Since the start of his career, Ahmed has accumulated:

593 rushing yards

5 touchdowns

40 receptions

Although he hasn't played since 2023 with the Miami Dolphins, many observers believe he still possesses enough explosiveness and speed to contribute on both offense and special teams.

Intense competition for a spot on the roster

The path to a roster spot with the Chicago Bears won't be easy, however.

Ahmed will have to compete with Roschon Johnson, Brittian Brown, and undrafted free agent Coleman Bennett.

Many analysts also view Bennett as a potential training camp surprise thanks to his versatility and ability to contribute on special teams.

Reuniting with Eric Studesville could help Ahmed

One of the interesting aspects of this signing is the reunion between Salvon Ahmed and running backs coach Eric Studesville.

Studesville previously worked with Ahmed in Miami when he held a similar role with the Dolphins. This familiarity could help the player quickly adapt to the Bears' offensive system.

Head coach Ben Johnson recently explained that he wants to rely on instinctive players capable of bringing energy and versatility to the team.

In this context, Salvon Ahmed could represent a low-risk, yet potentially interesting, move for Chicago.

Sources: The #Bears are signing former Dolphins and Colts RB Salvon Ahmed. Ahmed suffered a serious and gruesome ankle injury on a hip-drop tackle during practice last year and has worked hard to get back. He now gets this opportunity in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/RqGsDTGgUS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 20, 2026

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