Joe Burrow is very optimistic about the upcoming season

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is making no secret of his enthusiasm for the team the front office has built over the offseason.

After several disappointing years marked by injuries and playoff absences, the 29-year-old believes he finally has the best roster since joining the NFL.

Following a practice on Wednesday, Burrow even stated that the 2026 edition of the Bengals would be better than the team that reached Super Bowl LVI.

“I think this is the most talented roster since I've been here,” Burrow said.

Above all, the quarterback believes the organization has finally added several veterans capable of raising the level of competition within the locker room.

Among the most significant offseason moves, Burrow particularly praised the arrivals of Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook. However, it was the acquisition of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence that seemed to impress him the most.

In his view, it would have been nearly impossible for Cincinnati to achieve a similar impact with just a draft pick.

The organization has clearly sought to address its primary weakness from recent seasons: the defense. Despite often solid offensive performances, Cincinnati has regularly been held back by a lack of defensive depth and several significant injuries.

With these new additions, expectations will be particularly high in a National Football League that remains extremely competitive.

In addition to the team's goals, Burrow has also discussed his personal objectives for the upcoming season. The quarterback hopes to finally play a full season without any major physical setbacks.

If he succeeds, he could challenge a major franchise record currently held by Andy Dalton. Burrow will need to throw at least 48 touchdown passes to set a new team record.

Despite the pressure, the star player has complete confidence in his team.

“We're going to win a lot of games, play well, and win the Super Bowl.”

The Bengals want to become an NFL powerhouse again

After three consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance, the Cincinnati Bengals know they'll need to get back on the winning track quickly. The team still has an explosive offensive core built around Joe Burrow, but the quarterback's health will remain a key factor.

If the new defensive reinforcements live up to expectations and the offense regains its usual effectiveness, Cincinnati could indeed become one of the most dangerous teams in the American Football Conference again.

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