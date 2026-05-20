Aaron Rodgers announces his retirement

A bombshell has hit the NFL world: Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers' star quarterback and four-time MVP, announced today that he will retire after the 2026 season.

At 42, Rodgers is bowing out after 22 exceptional seasons, marked by memorable performances and historic records.

Since his NFL debut, Aaron Rodgers has made his mark on the field with his style and precision, quickly becoming one of the most feared quarterbacks in American football history. His game intelligence, ability to improvise under pressure, and consistency have made him an iconic player, respected by both teammates and opponents.

Upon announcing his retirement, Rodgers simply stated, “It's over.” These words bring an end to a career that has captivated millions of fans around the world. His achievements include multiple MVP awards, a Super Bowl victory, and a longevity rarely seen in such a demanding league.

Aaron Rodgers' retirement marks the end of an era for the Steelers and for the NFL as a whole. Over the years, he has inspired a generation of young quarterbacks and helped raise the level of competition in the league. Analysts agree that his legacy will endure long after he leaves the field, thanks in part to his legendary performances and his role as a mentor to young players.

Aaron Rodgers ends a legendary career

With the 2026 season set to be his last, fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the highlights of his career and pay tribute to him for his exceptional contribution to the sport. The Steelers, the team with which he is ending his career, will now have to prepare for a major transition at the quarterback position, while honoring the legacy of a player who will remain etched in history.

Aaron Rodgers leaves behind an impressive legacy: records, victories, and iconic moments that will continue to inspire football fans for decades to come.

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