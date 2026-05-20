Terrell Owens’ son is making waves at the Montreal Alouettes’ training camp

Terique Owens, son of legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens, is quietly making a name for himself in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

While his father made NFL history with his performances and flamboyant charisma, Terique takes a much more low-key and studious approach with the Montreal Alouettes.

After two unsuccessful stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Owens chose to continue his career in Canada. From the moment he arrived, he impressed with his discipline and willingness to learn. General Manager Danny Maciocia is full of praise: “We're very happy with him; he's very calm. He shows up every day and is well-liked by his teammates.”

Terique Owens himself explains his natural calm: “I've always been pretty calm. When I'm trying to learn something, I prefer to focus and execute a few plays rather than make too much noise.” He also notes that, despite the contrast with his father's extroverted personality, they share certain traits: “My dad is energetic and fun, but he left his more flamboyant side on the field.”

Since joining the Alouettes' training camp, Terique has had a modest start. A few missed passes and a secondary role haven't discouraged him. “I cranked up the reps from day one, even though my legs felt heavy,” he says. Thanks to advice from his friend James Letcher, a former CFL player, Owens is quickly learning the ins and outs of Canadian football.

Terique Owens, a promising CFL receiver

At 26, Owens still has to prove himself and may start out on the practice squad to hone his skills. Quarterback Davis Alexander is already praising his work ethic: “Terique is very good; he knows what he's doing and cares about his work. The more he adapts to the Canadian rules, the better it will be for the team.”

In the meantime, Terique's father might come to see him play in Montreal, weather permitting. “He doesn't like the cold, so we'll have to wait until the weather is milder,” jokes Owens. One thing is certain: Terique Owens combines patience, hard work, and potential to become a key player for the Alouettes.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.