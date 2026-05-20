Official statement from RDS regarding the Alouettes’ football team

The 2026 Canadian Football League season officially kicks off this week, and Quebec fans will be able to watch it exclusively in French on RDS .

The first game is scheduled for Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m., when the Montreal Alouettes host the Ottawa Redblacks at Percival Molson Stadium for their first preseason game.

This game will mark the kickoff of extensive CFL television coverage on RDS platforms throughout the 2026 season.

Comprehensive coverage of the Alouettes and the CFL

As the exclusive French-language broadcaster of the Canadian Football League, RDS plans to air nearly fifty games this season, including all 18 of the Montreal Alouettes' regular-season games.

The network will also broadcast 25 games featuring other teams in the league, as well as all playoff games leading up to the 2026 Grey Cup, scheduled for November 15 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

Even before the official start of the regular season, fans will be able to watch two preseason games pitting Montreal against the Ottawa Redblacks. The second game will take place on Friday, May 29, in Ottawa.

The Montreal Alouettes' season officially kicks off on Thursday, June 4. Starting at 6:30 p.m., RDS will air a special preseason show analyzing the strengths of the various teams and the expectations surrounding the 2026 campaign.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., Montreal will then face off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in its first official game of the year.

To cover the games, RDS will once again rely this season on a well-established team consisting of David Arsenault, Pierre Vercheval, Matthieu Proulx, Bruno Heppell, Didier Orméjuste, and Danny Desriveaux.

A 30-minute pregame show will also precede each of the Alouettes' games during the season.

At the same time, fans can visit the special sections on RDS.ca and the RDS mobile app to access CFL news, statistics, highlights, and videos.

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