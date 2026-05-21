Marco Dubois is happy to be back home

Professional football can sometimes take some unexpected turns.

After seven seasons of loyal service with the Ottawa Redblacks, centre-back Marco Dubois was released without notice in early May, just as training camps were about to begin. Far from letting this surprise get him down, the veteran immediately looked to the future, confident in his value on the Canadian Football League (CFL) market.

He didn't have to wait long. Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia jumped at the opportunity within 48 hours to bring the Quebec native back home. With 126 games played out of a possible 128 in his career, Dubois is a true insurance policy. Known for his excellence on special teams and his toughness, the former Laval University Rouge et Or product will strengthen the Montreal roster.

This homecoming comes at just the right time for the Alouettes, who are dealing with the loss of starting center David Dallaire, who is on the injured reserve list for eight games.

A golden opportunity and an explosive reunion at Percival Molson Stadium

Although Dubois and Dallaire share the same build and college background, the newcomer refuses to see a direct rivalry. According to him, their profiles are complementary: while Dallaire shines primarily on offense, Dubois brings unique expertise to transition plays, offering a new tool to the coaching staff. Special teams coordinator Byron Archambault was delighted with the arrival of this experienced player who never holds back.

History will be made on the field very soon. Marco Dubois will have the perfect opportunity to prove to his former team that they made a mistake. The Alouettes are hosting the Ottawa Redblades this Friday, May 22, at Percival Molson Stadium—a high-profile matchup that promises to be explosive.

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