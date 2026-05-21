Jason Maas will announce his starting quarterback for the first preseason game this Friday

It's official: the Montreal Alouettes are getting ready to welcome their fans back to Percival Molson Stadium.

To kick off the season, the head coach has decided to put his trust in his offensive leader starting with this Friday's first preseason game. The team's starting quarterback, Davis Alexander, will take the field against the Ottawa Rouge et Noir.

Last year, the Montreal quarterback enjoyed a nearly perfect first regular season as a starter, suffering just one loss in 11 games. While there were questions about his ability to handle the pressure of the Canadian Football League (CFL) early on, the situation has completely changed this year. Now, the challenge for the young athlete will be to cope with the colossal expectations he has generated himself.

The last time Alexander stepped onto the field in a competitive setting, the outcome was heartbreaking. The game ended in tears and the disappointment of watching the opposing team hoist the Grey Cup. Despite that final loss—his first as a starter—his season record remains exceptional. Repeating such success would be nothing short of a sports miracle.

Coming Back Stronger After the Grey Cup Final

For Davis Alexander, this new form of pressure is not a burden, but rather a source of motivation to maintain the franchise's standards of excellence. This preseason matchup against Ottawa will allow the offense to fine-tune its plays before the real action begins. Montreal football fans will have their eyes glued to their star quarterback for this big return to competition.

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