Marc-Antoine Dequoy continues his soccer career

The love affair between Marc-Antoine Dequoy and the oval ball is far from over.

Although he recently announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League (CFL), the former star linebacker for the Montreal Alouettes is set to take on a brand-new challenge. The Quebec athlete is officially one of 16 players selected for the senior national flag football team for the 2026 season.

Following an intensive training camp held in Winnipeg earlier this month, Football Canada unveiled its high-performance roster. Dequoy won't be the only big name from professional football making the transition: he'll share the field with former NFL tight end Antony Auclair. The roster also includes several familiar faces from Quebec sports, such as Guillaume Béland, Émile Chênevert, and Dimitrios Sinodinos.

The group will be busy in the coming weeks. Another training camp is already scheduled for June in Chula Vista, California, to refine team chemistry and adjust strategies for this ultra-fast-paced game format.

The World Championship in Düsseldorf: First Step Toward the 2028 Olympics

The ultimate goal for this team is already well defined. The Canadian squad will fly to Düsseldorf, Germany, next August to compete in the 2026 Flag Football World Championships. This tournament is of paramount importance as it will serve as the first qualifying springboard for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, where the sport will make its official debut.

Under the leadership of head coach Paul LaPolice, the Canadian team is openly aiming for the podium. This shift toward international flag football offers an unexpected second career to our top local talents, who are determined to prove that Canada belongs among the world's elite.

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