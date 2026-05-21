Giants’ controversial announcement regarding their general manager

The New York Giants confirmed on Thursday that they had granted general manager Joe Schoen a multi-year contract extension, despite the team's struggles in recent seasons.

This decision clearly demonstrates that the organization wants to maintain a degree of stability within its football management, even after a period marked by several major changes.

Notably, the Giants chose to keep Schoen in his position following the firing of former head coach Brian Daboll. The general manager is now working with the team's new head coach, John Harbaugh, in hopes of getting the franchise back on the path to success.

In his role since 2022, Joe Schoen has a record of 22 wins, 45 losses, and one tie at the helm of the Giants' football operations.

The duo's first season together with Brian Daboll had, however, offered a glimpse of better days ahead. The team had managed to reach the playoffs, sparking a great deal of optimism among New York fans.

However, subsequent seasons have been much more challenging. Between injuries, inconsistent play, and offensive struggles, the Giants have often struggled to compete with the top teams in the National Football League.

Despite these challenges, the organization appears to believe that Joe Schoen remains the right man to continue rebuilding the team.

This extension could also provide some stability for John Harbaugh, recently named head coach, as the Giants attempt to rediscover their identity and become competitive again in a particularly tough division.

Nevertheless, significant pressure will remain on the team's management in the coming seasons, as expectations among New York Giants fans remain high.

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