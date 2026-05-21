An Eagles player was arrested by the police

Legal troubles are catching up with the NFL this offseason.

Nolan Smith Jr., the linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, was arrested by authorities in Georgia. According to information provided by the local sheriff's office to the sports network ESPN, the young athlete faces formal charges of reckless driving and speeding.

The incident occurred late Friday night, shortly before 11 p.m. The report from the officer who pulled him over is particularly damning: the Eagles star's vehicle was traveling at a staggering 135 mph (approximately 217 km/h) in an area where the speed limit is set at 70 mph. Arrested on the spot, the football player was taken to the detention center. Nolan Smith Jr., however, was able to regain his freedom quickly after posting bail. While a court date has already been set, it has not yet been made public.

The Georgia Gazette was the first to break the story, sending shockwaves through the Pennsylvania franchise's inner circle.

A setback in the young career of the Eagles' first-round pick

Now 25 years old, the defensive end was a major prospect for the organization when he was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since turning pro, Smith Jr. has put up impressive stats, racking up 10.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits over three full seasons with Philadelphia.

This traffic incident now puts the spotlight on his off-field behavior. Neither the Philadelphia Eagles management nor the NFL has yet issued an official statement or announced disciplinary action against the player, but the situation will be closely monitored in the coming weeks.

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