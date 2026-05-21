Brad Treliving and Kevyn Adams did what Marc Bergevin refused to do

Several general managers have lost their jobs in the NHL over the past year.

Of the group, two recently agreed to give an interview to discuss, for the very first time, their dismissal. It's never easy to do, but they did it.

Who are we talking about?

This morning, Kevyn Adams (Sabres) was the focus of an article by Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic. In particular, he wished the Sabres, the team from his hometown, the best of luck.

He also spoke about the personal reflection he's been engaged in since leaving the Sabres organization.

NEW for @TheAthletic, Kevyn Adams in his first interview since his firing as Sabres GM. On how happy he is for the team and the fan base for the season they had, on the vindication of the roster he built, on lessons learned as well from his tenure, and on what lies ahead … — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 21, 2026

Then, even more impressive: Brad Treliving (Maple Leafs) went on a Toronto radio show, a few weeks after his dismissal from Toronto, to discuss, among other things, the end of his Ontario adventure.

He took responsibility for the Maple Leafs' struggles on TSN.

Hour 2 on the Wednesday edition w/ @HayesTSN, @odognine2 and @jamiemclennan29: – Brad Treliving on his #LeafsForever departure + Canada at the IIHF World Championship

– Jeff Gorton on #GoHabsGo's Stanley Cup Playoffs run

– @FanDuelCanada Best Betshttps://t.co/kQrSSCPvku — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) May 20, 2026

What stands out, however, is that these executives didn't wait long to speak out following their dismissals. This is somewhat the opposite of Marc Bergevin, who didn't speak publicly quite so quickly.

As we recall, Bergevin, in a piece by Pierre LeBrun that read like a promotional article for a future GM position, waited three years before speaking to the media.

He also spoke to Cam Janssen and Andy Strickland in 2025… and to the Buffalo media upon joining the Sabres, after claiming he was “too busy” for the Montreal media.

That didn't go over well.

Quebec media: It's about time Marc Bergevin stopped acting like a baby → https://t.co/3WY4Z8Yequ — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 14, 2026

Obviously, the Quebec native isn't obligated to speak to the local media—and he clearly won't. But even if he surely doesn't care about the impact his refusal to speak has on his legacy in Montreal, it's clear that it doesn't help him.

After all, it would be interesting to hear his perspective on certain issues.

There's a bit of Bergevin in the Canadiens' current success, but we don't hear much about it. That must have something to do with his desire to stay as far away from the cameras as possible…

Still, a simple interview in the market itself (not just with an English-language media outlet outside Quebec) could help clarify certain things. And at this point, fans are just happy with the current team: Bergevin wouldn't get burned.

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the listen.

Podcast by @passion_mlb with @FForget_LTM and @SebasBerrouard Jose Berrios' injury, the Rays' success, and the Alek Manoah situation were discussed https://t.co/ZWrtJoAl0q — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) May 21, 2026

– Manny Malhotra, Canucks coach: likely.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Canucks coaching: It sure looks to me like this isn't much of a search beyond Manny Malhotra – 32 Thoughts (5/20) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 21, 2026

– Still.

I'm told the Roses are drawing between 20,000 and 25,000 viewers per minute this season when their games are broadcast on RDS. Given that soccer still struggles to make an impact on Quebec TV, these numbers are quite… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 21, 2026

– Jakub Dobes: info on his college career. [LPS]

– Interesting.