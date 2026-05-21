Brad Treliving and Kevyn Adams did what Marc Bergevin refused to do

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Brad Treliving and Kevyn Adams did what Marc Bergevin refused to do
Credit: YouTube

Several general managers have lost their jobs in the NHL over the past year.

Of the group, two recently agreed to give an interview to discuss, for the very first time, their dismissal. It's never easy to do, but they did it.

Who are we talking about?

This morning, Kevyn Adams (Sabres) was the focus of an article by Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic. In particular, he wished the Sabres, the team from his hometown, the best of luck.

He also spoke about the personal reflection he's been engaged in since leaving the Sabres organization.

Then, even more impressive: Brad Treliving (Maple Leafs) went on a Toronto radio show, a few weeks after his dismissal from Toronto, to discuss, among other things, the end of his Ontario adventure.

He took responsibility for the Maple Leafs' struggles on TSN.

What stands out, however, is that these executives didn't wait long to speak out following their dismissals. This is somewhat the opposite of Marc Bergevin, who didn't speak publicly quite so quickly.

As we recall, Bergevin, in a piece by Pierre LeBrun that read like a promotional article for a future GM position, waited three years before speaking to the media.

He also spoke to Cam Janssen and Andy Strickland in 2025… and to the Buffalo media upon joining the Sabres, after claiming he was “too busy” for the Montreal media.

That didn't go over well.

Obviously, the Quebec native isn't obligated to speak to the local media—and he clearly won't. But even if he surely doesn't care about the impact his refusal to speak has on his legacy in Montreal, it's clear that it doesn't help him.

After all, it would be interesting to hear his perspective on certain issues.

There's a bit of Bergevin in the Canadiens' current success, but we don't hear much about it. That must have something to do with his desire to stay as far away from the cameras as possible…

Still, a simple interview in the market itself (not just with an English-language media outlet outside Quebec) could help clarify certain things. And at this point, fans are just happy with the current team: Bergevin wouldn't get burned.


In a nutshell

– Enjoy the listen.

– Manny Malhotra, Canucks coach: likely.

– Still.

– Jakub Dobes: info on his college career. [LPS]

– Interesting.

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