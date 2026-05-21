Here’s why Jakub Dobes was drafted so late

Everyone's talking about Jakub Dobes right now. And that's no surprise.

He's becoming the goalie the Canadiens hoped they'd drafted. Because the Canadiens have always believed in the European netminder's potential.

But Dobes remains a polarizing figure for two reasons. First, his technique isn't like Carey Price's, which leads some to believe he's improvising in front of the net. Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) explains his technique well.

There's a refrain that gets annoying whenever Jakub Dobes is mentioned. We're taking him on head-on this morning. https://t.co/xwxlEbs4pA — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 21, 2026

And the second reason is the mental aspect.

We know this has always been a topic of discussion. It's clear that Dobes is a very emotional guy—and he's never really tried to hide it either.

Whether in interviews or during games, it's easy to see that he has a strong personality.

That's why he started working with Pete Fry, his mental coach. And clearly, it's helped him reach the next level as a hockey player.

In fact, if you asked one of Dobes' former coaches, his mental growth is the reason why, if the draft were to happen again, he wouldn't go in the fifth round. He was the 136th overall pick in 2020.

Louis-André Larivière (La Page Sportive) did just that: he spoke with David Wilkie, Dobes' former coach in the USHL. And sure enough, the coach believes that, in hindsight, Dobes should have been a first- or second-round pick, but that his struggles changed the game.

A former #GoHabsGo

first-round pick who recruited the Czech player in junior hockey recounts his “difficult” journey

A former #Habs

1st-round pick who recruited Dobes in the @USHL

recounts his “difficult” journey https://t.co/UEBiBPpJ9S — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) May 20, 2026

“You know, Jakub's struggles have always been about his self-confidence, his resilience. I think that's largely why he was drafted later. Honestly, look where he is now. Jakub probably should have been selected at the end of the first round or the start of the second.” – David Wilkie

Now that Dobes has stabilized that aspect of his game, he's in a good position to continue establishing himself as a solid National Hockey League goaltender.

And the Canadiens are rubbing their hands together over having pulled off such a steal in the fifth round. Remember, it was Marc Bergevin who drafted him.

In a nutshell

– Read this.

And it already seems to be paying off for the former Blue Jays player. https://t.co/ckym6f02qW — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 21, 2026

– Incredible, indeed.

Unbelievable, though: Patrik Laine's name is still on the injured list. Laine and Kotkaniemi will be able to watch the game together from the gallery https://t.co/XN7mDDMGJo — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 21, 2026

– Note to self.

Two very experienced officials will be on duty tonight for the game between the @CanadiensMTL and the @Canes: Jean Hebert and Garrett Rank. @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) May 21, 2026

– A goalie on the market?

David Pagnotta: There is some speculation within the league that…there may be a move to be made for Connor Hellebuyck; I'm not saying the Jets are trying to trade him; there are some people…who believe there might be an opportunity to explore it – DFO Rundown (5/14) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 21, 2026

– Seeing her carry the torch on Monday would be amazing.