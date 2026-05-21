Here’s why Jakub Dobes was drafted so late

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Here’s why Jakub Dobes was drafted so late
Credit: Arianne Bergeron/NHLI via Getty Images

Everyone's talking about Jakub Dobes right now. And that's no surprise.

He's becoming the goalie the Canadiens hoped they'd drafted. Because the Canadiens have always believed in the European netminder's potential.

But Dobes remains a polarizing figure for two reasons. First, his technique isn't like Carey Price's, which leads some to believe he's improvising in front of the net. Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) explains his technique well.

And the second reason is the mental aspect.

We know this has always been a topic of discussion. It's clear that Dobes is a very emotional guy—and he's never really tried to hide it either.

Whether in interviews or during games, it's easy to see that he has a strong personality.

That's why he started working with Pete Fry, his mental coach. And clearly, it's helped him reach the next level as a hockey player.

In fact, if you asked one of Dobes' former coaches, his mental growth is the reason why, if the draft were to happen again, he wouldn't go in the fifth round. He was the 136th overall pick in 2020.

Louis-André Larivière (La Page Sportive) did just that: he spoke with David Wilkie, Dobes' former coach in the USHL. And sure enough, the coach believes that, in hindsight, Dobes should have been a first- or second-round pick, but that his struggles changed the game.

“You know, Jakub's struggles have always been about his self-confidence, his resilience.

I think that's largely why he was drafted later. Honestly, look where he is now. Jakub probably should have been selected at the end of the first round or the start of the second.” – David Wilkie

Now that Dobes has stabilized that aspect of his game, he's in a good position to continue establishing himself as a solid National Hockey League goaltender.

And the Canadiens are rubbing their hands together over having pulled off such a steal in the fifth round. Remember, it was Marc Bergevin who drafted him.


In a nutshell

– Read this.

– Incredible, indeed.

– Note to self.

– A goalie on the market?

– Seeing her carry the torch on Monday would be amazing.

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