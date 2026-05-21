Playoffs at a Glance: Vegas Has the Playoffs’ Top Scorer, Goal-Scorer, and Assister

While we wait for the Hurricanes-Canadiens series to begin, another series kicked off last night.

Vegas was in Colorado.

And, surprise, the Knights won the game 4-2. They now lead the series 1-0.

The @GoldenKnights held off a late Colorado comeback to open the Western Conference Final with a win and take a 1-0 series lead. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/H69GyE8xIC pic.twitter.com/FvJiFZK7xb — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 21, 2026

This is a huge win for them, as they now have home-ice advantage against the best team in the NHL.

It took a while to see a goal, but the machine got going in the second period.

Dylan Coghlan scored the first goal of the series.

Dylan Coghlan scores the first goal of the series! pic.twitter.com/YBbqmrkIzj — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 21, 2026

Pavel Dorofeyev then scored his 10th goal of the playoffs already.

Early in the third period, unsung hero Brett Howden scored the game-winner.

He crashed hard into the boards later on.

Brett Howden crashes into the boards legs-first and he is in some serious pain pic.twitter.com/0jqfztDzIu — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 21, 2026

John Tortorella's team features the 2026 playoffs' leading scorer (Mitch Marner, 19 points), top goal-scorer (Pavel Dorofeyev, 10 goals), and top assist-getter (Jack Eichel, 15 assists).

Wow.

The Knights could take a 2-0 lead in the series tomorrow at 8 p.m. in Colorado.

Overtime

– A look at the playoffs.

– Yesterday's highlights.

– The Eastern Conference Finals begin tonight.