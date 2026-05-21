Playoffs at a Glance: Vegas Has the Playoffs’ Top Scorer, Goal-Scorer, and Assister

Raphael Simard
Playoffs at a Glance: Vegas Has the Playoffs’ Top Scorer, Goal-Scorer, and Assister
Credit: X

While we wait for the Hurricanes-Canadiens series to begin, another series kicked off last night.

Vegas was in Colorado.

And, surprise, the Knights won the game 4-2. They now lead the series 1-0.

This is a huge win for them, as they now have home-ice advantage against the best team in the NHL.

It took a while to see a goal, but the machine got going in the second period.

Dylan Coghlan scored the first goal of the series.

Pavel Dorofeyev then scored his 10th goal of the playoffs already.

Early in the third period, unsung hero Brett Howden scored the game-winner.

He crashed hard into the boards later on.

John Tortorella's team features the 2026 playoffs' leading scorer (Mitch Marner, 19 points), top goal-scorer (Pavel Dorofeyev, 10 goals), and top assist-getter (Jack Eichel, 15 assists).

Wow.

The Knights could take a 2-0 lead in the series tomorrow at 8 p.m. in Colorado.


Overtime

– A look at the playoffs.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Yesterday's highlights.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Eastern Conference Finals begin tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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