Setbacks at the Bell Centre: The Montreal Gazette urges fans to stay calm

“Jack Todd brought up the issue [of the Habs' struggles at home in the playoffs]: basically, there's too much noise.”

Excuse me?

The Montreal Gazette published an article yesterday saying that fans need to calm down. I had the same reaction as you: it's ridiculous.

Letters: Time to dial it down at the Bell Centre https://t.co/uz65g1Vi9Q pic.twitter.com/pcHGM94sTa — Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) May 19, 2026

In the 2026 playoffs, the Habs have two wins in six home games.

They won both Game 3s and lost Games 4 and 6. Things aren't going well at the Bell Centre, but it's not the fans' fault; the players will have to learn to deal with the crowd's excitement…

No. The players will learn to deal with it, end of story. https://t.co/1mw6E9sXKP — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 19, 2026

Luckily, Martin St-Louis's team plays well on the road. In fact, for the third consecutive series, Montreal won't have home-ice advantage, which seems to work in their favor.

Montreal will only have home-ice advantage if the team faces the Golden Knights in the finals. Imagine a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in the city…

I don't think the noise in the arena bothers the guys. I just think the Lightning and the Sabres played better in the Habs' losses. It happens. That could change against the Hurricanes.

After all, Montreal finished the regular season with a 24-15-2 home record. The guys aren't intimidated by their own fans, especially not in the playoffs.

Keep making some noise. Phillip Danault told Arber Xhekaj after the final game against Tampa Bay that the crowd is getting louder and louder as the playoffs go on.

In a nutshell

– Oh, really.

Rumor: I'm told the Montreal-Raleigh flight was canceled because a pilot was vaping on the plane. She was wearing a Habs jersey and a Yankees cap — JT (@jeantrudel83) May 21, 2026

– I can imagine.

Aliaksei Protas calls the Capitals' trade of John Carlson “very difficult”: “The aftershocks reverberated throughout the rest of the season” https://t.co/OnbQKUigwb — RMNB (@rmnb) May 21, 2026

– Great season for him.

Murray-Boyles named to the second All-Rookie Teamhttps://t.co/NMXmABCx6a — RDS (@RDSca) May 21, 2026

– Great story.

A Quebec woman who makes sure FIA rules are followedhttps://t.co/dHCqkq2qry — RDS (@RDSca) May 21, 2026

– Your weekly dose of baseball.