Hostile Takeover: The Pros and Cons for the Canadiens

If the Canadiens want to launch a hostile takeover this summer, they'll have the tools to do so.

The compensation table for hostile bids has been unveiled for the summer of 2026, and it's clear that the Habs, unsurprisingly, have the tools to do whatever they want. They can make an offer of any value.

Why is this no surprise? Because they have all their picks from 2027 onward.

It's important to remember that the picks must be in 2027 since the 2026 draft will already be over. A team must have its own pick, not a pick from another team—which is the case for the Canadiens.

So yes, Kent Hughes, if he wants to make an offer, will have the tools to do so.

Breaking The Offer Sheet Tiers for this summer are finalized. These are the 2027 picks needed for offer sheets this summer. Use our offer sheet tracker to see which teams have the draft picks required for offer sheets in the various tiers:https://t.co/Cac7a5Mpfc pic.twitter.com/fI98JfXp4j — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) May 19, 2026

That's the positive side. But there are still factors that could prevent the Canadiens from successfully submitting a hostile offer.

We know that hostile offers aren't exactly common in the modern NHL. Zach Benson is among the candidates who could receive one.

But will it happen? Who knows.

And since the Canadiens don't exactly have more wiggle room in their projected 2026–2027 salary cap than most other teams, they might not get what they want.

Salary cap: The Habs are one of the clubs in the tightest spot for 2026-2027 → https://t.co/biF1pF0oDw — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 8, 2026

Kent Hughes could create some breathing room by not retaining Kirby Dach and offloading salary (via Samuel Montembeault, notably), but nothing is guaranteed.

Stay tuned, then.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Jean-Sébastien Giguère had a 10-day break before the 2003 Final. He explains how the Hurricanes' long break could impact the Eastern Conference Final https://t.co/SphncWjT3H pic.twitter.com/N8c4Mblsrw — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 20, 2026

– Kris Knoblauch can take his time.

Lots of activity on the coaching front right now, and another opening in Vancouver as of today. Kris Knoblauch would likely be a candidate for any of the current openings, but my sense is he won't step back behind an NHL bench right away or engage in the application process… — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 20, 2026

– Cale Makar out tonight?

Sam Malinski made it sound like Cale Makar will be out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/epozBQnMOv — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) May 20, 2026

– What an unnecessarily long process. Bruce Cassidy deserves to be interviewed elsewhere.