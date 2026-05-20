Hostile Takeover: The Pros and Cons for the Canadiens

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Hostile Takeover: The Pros and Cons for the Canadiens
Credit: Capture d'écran / YouTube

If the Canadiens want to launch a hostile takeover this summer, they'll have the tools to do so.

The compensation table for hostile bids has been unveiled for the summer of 2026, and it's clear that the Habs, unsurprisingly, have the tools to do whatever they want. They can make an offer of any value.

Why is this no surprise? Because they have all their picks from 2027 onward.

It's important to remember that the picks must be in 2027 since the 2026 draft will already be over. A team must have its own pick, not a pick from another team—which is the case for the Canadiens.

So yes, Kent Hughes, if he wants to make an offer, will have the tools to do so.

That's the positive side. But there are still factors that could prevent the Canadiens from successfully submitting a hostile offer.

We know that hostile offers aren't exactly common in the modern NHL. Zach Benson is among the candidates who could receive one.

But will it happen? Who knows.

And since the Canadiens don't exactly have more wiggle room in their projected 2026–2027 salary cap than most other teams, they might not get what they want.

Kent Hughes could create some breathing room by not retaining Kirby Dach and offloading salary (via Samuel Montembeault, notably), but nothing is guaranteed.

Stay tuned, then.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Kris Knoblauch can take his time.

– Cale Makar out tonight?

– What an unnecessarily long process. Bruce Cassidy deserves to be interviewed elsewhere.

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