Proof that rest is (really) working against the Hurricanes

The third round of the NHL playoffs kicks off tonight. The Avalanche and the Golden Knights are set to face off.

But in Quebec, tomorrow night is what will capture everyone's attention. After all, for the first time since 2021, the Canadiens will play a semifinal game.

The Habs will practice in Montreal this morning before heading to Carolina later today.

The challenge will be daunting for the Canadiens. The players will have to give it their all on the ice and not focus on statistics or projections to win the series.

But those outside the organization can play along.

And on that note, it's worth mentioning that the Canadiens (who are 3-0 this season against the Canes) can really turn the rest advantage to their benefit.

Why? Because, since 2000, playoff series involving a team that just won in seven games against a team that just won in four almost always (7-1) end in favor of the team with the momentum and the one that played a Game 7.

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So we see that rest is worth what it's worth. The trend favors the less-rested teams… and the Hurricanes won't just be rested: they'll be rusty.

This could help the Canadiens early in the series, as it could neutralize the home-ice advantage of a Hurricanes team that hasn't known how to win in the third round since 2009.

Canadiens – Hurricanes | A beneficial rest… or nothttps://t.co/QaydXnQYtu — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 20, 2026

That said, since the Hurricanes are a talented team and the guys shoot a lot on goal, the Canadiens' players (as well as their goalie) will have to be sharp.

Otherwise, things could go downhill fast.

In brief

– Kent Hughes will speak to the media this afternoon.

#Habs General Manager Kent Hughes, Assistant Coach Trevor Letowski, and select players are scheduled to meet with the media tomorrow at 4:45 p.m. ET in Carolina. #GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey pic.twitter.com/p1a30Igriz — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) May 19, 2026

– The Canucks reportedly don't want to let Manny Malhotra speak with other teams. That likely means he'll be a serious candidate for the head coaching job in Vancouver.

Mike Johnson: Re Canucks: From what I've heard, someone asked to talk to Manny Malhotra about the head coaching job and Vancouver said no – OverDrive (5/19) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 20, 2026

– Jakub Dobes: How did he build his confidence? [LPS]

– Jake Evans is getting some love.