“Lane Hutson is, as I speak, the best defenseman in the NHL.”

Lane Hutson is having an exceptional run with the Canadiens. The defenseman is the team's leading scorer this spring, having tallied 14 points in 14 games.

And beyond the points, it's impressive to see him make an impact in every game while consistently putting in the work on the defensive end.

As a result, Hutson has increasingly become one of the standout players since the start of the playoffs. And all of this, of course, has earned him plenty of praise.

Félix Séguin, who spoke with the guys at HFTV after the Habs' victory yesterday, even went so far as to say that right now, he considers Hutson the best defenseman in the NHL.

It's actually interesting to hear the commentator speak with a bit more candor than when he's describing games… and I don't mind that at all.

Félix Séguin was OVER THE MOON after the Habs' win in Game 7 in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/YC4g43fn8O — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 19, 2026

It's pretty clear, when you look at Hutson, that he's truly in a league of his own. He was sensational in the series against the Sabres, and the Habs will need him if they want to beat the Hurricanes and make it to the finals.

But the team will also need other players, including Jakub Dobes. And he, too, has earned a similar compliment, this time from Tony Marinaro on 98.5 FM:

Right now, Jakub Dobes is as good as, if not better than, anyone else. – Tony Marinaro

Jakub Dobes' Successes | “It's the innocence of a young player who doesn't know what to expect” https://t.co/9PWKGh6dQ0 — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 19, 2026

After 14 games, it's hard not to name Hutson and Dobes as the Habs' best players since the start of the playoffs. And throughout this run, both have shown that they are players of very, very high caliber.

Let's see if that continues in the Eastern Conference Finals now.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of Dobes.

Jakub Dobes' Successes | “It's the innocence of a young player who doesn't know what to expect” https://t.co/9PWKGh6dQ0 — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 19, 2026

– According to advanced stats, Arber Xhekaj, who played 1:52, was the Canadiens' second-best defenseman last night.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for Montreal Canadiens on 2026-05-18: pic.twitter.com/o7iGqCGeEi — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) May 19, 2026

– That's true.

The Habs might have been eliminated if the referees had made different calls on two specific plays https://t.co/b4mgQUZpu5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 20, 2026

– Zachary Bolduc's father explains why his son chose #76. [98.5 Sports]

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: On the Oilers' coaching search: I was thinking, if Vegas doesn't keep John Tortorella, he might be a guy who fits what they're looking for, but to me it just screams Bruce Cassidy – 32 Thoughts (5/15) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 19, 2026

– Quite a story.