ESPN: 20 out of 22 analysts pick the Hurricanes over the Canadiens

Does the Habs deserve to be in the third round? Yes.

Some people may want to rewrite history, but that's not how it works. You can't say that if the referees had acted differently, the situation would be different, since the Habs were also on the receiving end of… questionable calls.

At this point, if Colton Parayko had said yes to the Sabres, things might have turned out differently too. Since we're rewriting history…

The Habs might have been eliminated if the referees had made different calls on two specific plays https://t.co/b4mgQUZpu5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 20, 2026

The fact that the Habs aren't a division winner (they're the only team still in the playoffs in that position) and that the club is just emerging from a rebuild are factors that seem to make people doubt them.

Note: I'm not saying the Habs are guaranteed to win or lose. But the Canadiens have a good team, and I think the series against Carolina will be close.

But not everyone thinks that way.

When you look at ESPN, you see that the (overwhelming) majority of analysts have the Hurricanes as series winners. Only two out of 22 experts see the Habs winning, and the rest don't all seem to believe it will be a long series.

It's pretty much the same story at The Athletic. 22 out of 29 analysts see the Hurricanes (a team that struggles in the third round) advancing to the finals… and none of them have the Habs as Stanley Cup champions.

The Avalanche (21), the Hurricanes (7), and the Golden Knights (1) all received votes in this regard. And I imagine that if the Montreal players see this, it could motivate them.

We already suspected the Canadiens were being overlooked heading into the next round, but we can see just how glaring it is right now. As I said, it's not illogical to place Carolina in the final, but…

But it won't be a walk in the park for them either. If Zachary Bolduc, Josh Anderson, and company decide to go on a scoring spree, the favorites won't find it funny.

In a nutshell

– Better than Jaroslav Halak?

Jakub Dobeš has been on another PLANET in these playoffs! @NCloutierTVA: “I don't think people realize how good this guy has been… This is much better than Halak in 2010” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/39wIGwZ81V — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 20, 2026

– Read this.

The team just keeps losing, and that raises questions. https://t.co/KyLJbVk4So — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 20, 2026

– Yvon Lambert is 76 years old.

Happy birthday to former Canadiens forward Yvon Lambert, who turns 76 today. He won four Stanley Cups with the #Habs in the 1970s. pic.twitter.com/JQFroImccJ — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) May 20, 2026

– Do we like the name?