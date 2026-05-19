Mystery surrounds Patrick Mahomes’ injury

The National Football League has finally addressed the many theories circulating since the announcement of the 2026 season schedule regarding Patrick Mahomes ' return.

In recent days, many fans believed the league had inside information about the health of the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback after the team secured two prime-time games in the first two weeks of the season.

This situation quickly fueled speculation that Mahomes is already guaranteed to be ready for the start of the season.

In response to the widespread reaction, NFL executive Hans Schroeder sought to clarify the situation on Friday.

According to him, the league has no additional information regarding the star quarterback's recovery timeline.

“We knew no more than anyone else,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Patrick Mahomes, now 30, suffered a serious left knee injury during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2025.

The quarterback tore his anterior cruciate ligament while attempting to complete a touchdown pass.

Since his surgery, Mahomes has been undergoing an extensive rehabilitation process.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently gave an encouraging update on his star player during an appearance on NFL Network.

“He's doing very well right now.”

Reid declined, however, to confirm that Mahomes was actually ahead of his recovery schedule.

“People say he's ahead of schedule, but who set that schedule? Everyone is different.”

The coach also highlighted his quarterback's total commitment to his recovery process.

“No one spends more time on his rehab than he does.”

Speculation continues to fuel discussions

Even after the NFL's public statement, discussions remain widespread on social media.

Many fans continue to believe that the Chiefs' presence in high-profile matchups early in the season is a significant clue regarding Patrick Mahomes' return.

For now, however, no official date has been confirmed for his return to the field.

The Chiefs organization appears to be taking a cautious approach to avoid any complications with one of professional football's biggest stars.

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