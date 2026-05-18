Bad news for Urban Meyer in his lawsuit against an NFL team

Former head coach Urban Meyer has officially suffered a major legal setback in his dispute with the Jacksonville Jaguars .

According to reports from the Associated Press, Meyer reportedly lost his arbitration case against the NFL organization after challenging his 2021 dismissal.

The case, which had remained confidential for several months, was reportedly settled in 2025 as part of an agreement protected by non-disclosure clauses.

Neither the Jaguars nor Urban Meyer have publicly commented on the decision so far.

Meyer's tenure with the Jaguars remains one of the most controversial stints in recent NFL history.

The former star college coach was hired with sky-high expectations after winning several NCAA national championships, notably with Ohio State University and the University of Florida.

However, his NFL experience quickly turned into a nightmare.

Urban Meyer was fired after just 11 months at the helm of the Jaguars, following a long series of controversies and internal tensions.

Team owner Shad Khan ultimately decided to fire him for cause in December 2021.

This decision came just hours after former kicker Josh Lambo publicly claimed that Meyer had struck him during a practice session.

Although the arbitration case with the Jaguars has now been settled, Urban Meyer remains involved in a civil lawsuit with Josh Lambo.

According to court documents, Lambo is seeking more than $3.5 million in back pay and emotional distress damages.

The former player alleges that Urban Meyer created a toxic and abusive work environment during his time in Jacksonville.

The trial is scheduled to begin next August.

Urban Meyer continues his media career nonetheless

Despite this string of controversies, Urban Meyer remains active in the world of American football.

The 61-year-old coach currently works as an analyst for Fox Sports.

He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last December, proof that his immense success at the collegiate level continues to shape the history of American sports.

His tenure with the Jaguars, however, remains a significant blemish on his professional record and continues to generate a great deal of reaction in the NFL world to this day.