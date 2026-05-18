The Alouettes’ quarterbacks are under a lot of pressure this season

Davis Alexander, the star quarterback of the Montreal Alouettes, is ready to start a new chapter in his career after a 2025 season marred by hamstring injuries.

A sports enthusiast, Alexander closely follows the Montreal Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche, and still dreams of one day playing for the New York Yankees.

At 27, he has had a career fraught with challenges, but his return to form is promising. According to coach Jason Maas, Alexander recently completed six 40-yard sprints at full speed, a sign that he is overcoming his injuries and is ready for the 2026 season. His goal is clear: to stay healthy to prove his talent and lead the Alouettes to victory.

Despite modest rushing stats in 2025, Alexander has demonstrated exceptional abilities, both in terms of his arm strength and his mobility on the field. Maas notes that once he is fully healthy, he will be able to put more pressure on opposing defenses and showcase the full extent of his talent.

A quarterback duo to stabilize the Alouettes

To support Alexander, Montreal has signed Dustin Crum, and management hopes to build a lasting duo—a rare luxury in the CFL, where quarterback rotations are common. With this partnership, the Alouettes hope to regain the stability and continuity that defined the Anthony Calvillo era.

Alexander and Crum share a common vision: to work together to dominate the league and thrive within a strong team culture. Crum, 27, appreciates the opportunity to learn from Alexander and develop within a complex but promising offense.

With training focused on mobility and injury prevention, Davis Alexander displays exemplary resilience and embodies the hope for a winning season for Montreal. The Alouettes are counting on this competitive duo to make their offense shine and aim for the top of the CFL.

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