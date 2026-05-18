Heading to Nashville for the Super Bowl in 2030?

The city of Nashville is about to make history by hosting Super Bowl LXIV in 2030.

According to NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the final decision will be made on Tuesday during a vote by NFL owners as part of the league's spring meetings.

If the bid is approved, it would mark the first time the famous Music City has hosted American football's most prestigious game. The event would also showcase the Tennessee Titans' new stadium, scheduled to open in 2027, offering fans a modern and spectacular venue for this global showdown.

The Super Bowl schedule for the coming years is already set. Super Bowl LXI will take place on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, while Super Bowl LXII is scheduled for Atlanta in 2028. Next, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LXIII in 2029, before attention turns to Nashville for 2030.

The NFL's spring meetings will begin on May 19 in Orlando, during which time final discussions regarding Super Bowl 2030 will continue. Owners will vote to officially confirm the host city and kick off preparations for an event that promises to draw millions of spectators and television viewers from around the world.

Nashville, the first city to host the Super Bowl

For Nashville, hosting the Super Bowl would be much more than just a sporting victory. This major event will promote the city internationally, attract tourists, and showcase the Titans' new stadium. The combination of the city's unique musical culture and a football game of this magnitude could create an unforgettable experience for fans and players alike.

If all goes according to plan, Music City will be ready to write a new chapter in its sports history in 2030, offering American football fans a memorable spectacle in a modern and iconic setting.

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