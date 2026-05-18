The Alouettes sign another Quebec native

The Montreal Alouettes are continuing their preparations for the upcoming season by announcing the addition of a promising talent to their roster: Arnaud Desjardins, former quarterback for Laval University's Rouge et Or. At 26, Desjardins arrives with an impressive college career and excellent passing statistics.

In 2025, he played in seven games, completing 161 of his 213 passes for a total of 1,873 yards and 14 touchdowns. With a completion percentage of 75.6%, he finished first in Canada in that category, demonstrating his accuracy and ability to effectively lead his team on the field.

“We know Arnaud very well, having scouted him on numerous occasions over the past few years. He has a powerful arm and remarkable accuracy,” said General Manager Danny Maciocia. “His positive attitude is a perfect fit for our team, and we're thrilled to welcome him to our ranks.”

The Montreal native was also named the RSEQ's Most Valuable Player in 2024 and 2025 and lifted the Vanier Cup in 2022 and 2024, further solidifying his impressive resume.

The Alouettes also confirmed the return of American quarterback James Morgan, 29, who appeared in 10 games in 2025, completing 55 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Roster Reinforcements and Key Transactions

In addition to these two quarterbacks, the team has added several American players to bolster its offense and defense: Damonte Smith (Middle Tennessee), Reuben Fatheree II (Texas A&M), Shomari Lawrence (Missouri State), and Malick Sylla (Mississippi State).

At the same time, some players were released, including Oscar Cardenas (Texas-San Antonio) and Derrick Langford Jr. (Washington State). Suspensions were also announced for David Perales (Fresno State) and Javon Gipson (Abilene Christian).

With these strategic moves, the Montreal Alouettes are demonstrating their commitment to building a competitive and well-balanced roster, ready to compete with the best teams in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

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