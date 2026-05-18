The Patriots could cut a fan-favorite wide receiver before the start of the season

DeMario Douglas's future with the New England Patriots suddenly seems much more uncertain as the 2026 NFL season approaches.

According to several American observers, the wide receiver could be one of the biggest surprises in the team's upcoming roster cuts. This possibility is already shocking many Patriots fans, as Douglas has remained extremely popular since joining the team.

Drafted in the sixth round in 2023 after his time at Liberty University, Douglas quickly established himself despite his late-round status.

In his rookie season, the explosive, diminutive receiver racked up 561 receiving yards before exploding even further in 2024 with 66 receptions, finishing among the Patriots' most-targeted players on offense.

For a time, many even viewed Douglas as one of young quarterback Drake Maye's favorite receivers.

However, the situation changed dramatically last year.

Under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Douglas's role in the New England offense diminished significantly.

The receiver finished the season with just 31 receptions for 447 yards and no official touchdowns. His offensive playing time also dropped considerably compared to the previous season.

This drop in production comes at the same time the Patriots have completely revamped their receiving corps.

Notably, the organization has added Stefon Diggs, who naturally plays many plays in the slot receiver role. The arrival of Romeo Doubs also adds a great deal of competition to the offensive lineup.

Added to this are the numerous rumors surrounding a possible trade involving A.J. Brown.

If this acquisition were to materialize, many analysts believe that Douglas could quickly become expendable despite his popularity.

Despite the widespread speculation surrounding his future, DeMario Douglas recently stated that he wants to continue his career with the Patriots.

The wide receiver explained that he considers New England his home and would like to eventually sign a contract extension with the organization.

For now, however, no significant negotiations have reportedly taken place between the two sides.

His current contract also remains a key factor in this situation. Although his financial impact on the Patriots is relatively limited, some observers believe the team may want to free up cap space for other, more established offensive options.

The coming weeks will therefore be extremely important for Douglas.

With organized team activities and training camp fast approaching, he will need to convince the coaches that he still deserves a key role in Mike Vrabel's offensive plans.

One thing seems certain: if the Patriots cut DeMario Douglas before the start of the 2026 season, the reaction from fans is likely to be extremely strong in New England.

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