Two Commanders All-Stars are among the top free agents still available

With just a few weeks to go before the start of NFL training camp, two former star players from the Washington Commanders are drawing a lot of attention on the free-agent market.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner are still among the top players available, according to ESPN.

After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Commanders completely overhauled their roster during the offseason, both through the draft and the free-agent market.

However, this overhaul appears to have left little room for some of the organization's key veterans.

According to analyst Matt Bowen, Bobby Wagner remains extremely effective despite his advanced age. The veteran maintained an impressive average of 9.5 tackles per game in 2025.

Although he now shows some limitations in defensive coverage, several teams could be interested in his leadership and experience.

Wagner is also just 19 tackles shy of Ray Lewis's all-time record for the most career tackles in NFL history.

As for Deebo Samuel, several experts believe he could quickly land another lucrative deal despite being 30 years old.

In his lone season with the Commanders, Samuel caught 72 passes and scored five touchdowns. His ability to generate yards after the catch remains one of his greatest offensive strengths.

According to CBS Sports, the Miami Dolphins could be an ideal destination for the star receiver.

Miami is still looking to improve its offensive depth after drafting several young receivers who may need time before making an immediate impact in the NFL.

Although some observers believe the two-year, $31 million contract projection put forth by Spotrac seems high, Samuel could still secure a one-year deal valued between $10 million and $12 million.

Meanwhile, Washington appears to have already prepared for the post-Wagner era by selecting linebacker Sonny Styles with the seventh overall pick in the 2026 draft.

The young Ohio State player made a huge impression on scouts with exceptional physical performances at the NFL Combine, including a spectacular 43.5-inch vertical jump.

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