Edmonton signs a Super Bowl champion

The Edmonton Elks have officially bolstered their defensive line by announcing the signing of American player Brandon Thompson to their training camp roster.

The 6-foot-6, 244-pound defensive lineman had recently participated in the Calgary Stampeders' training camp before being released during the latest mandatory cuts.

This addition is particularly noteworthy given the extremely difficult journey Thompson has endured in recent years.

A fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft, Thompson made one appearance during his rookie season and was part of the organization when the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII.

However, his career took a dramatic turn in June 2024 when he suffered a seizure followed by cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting with the Chiefs.

The Arkansas native was quickly transported to the hospital and, fortunately, made a full recovery. After spending the 2024 season on the non-football injury list, he was ultimately released by Kansas City in May 2025.

Before his stint with the Chiefs, Brandon Thompson had made a name for himself at the collegiate level with Stephen F. Austin University.

In 33 games with the Lumberjacks, he racked up impressive stats with 20.5 quarterback sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles.

The Elks now hope that Thompson can revive his career in the CFL and apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks on a team desperately seeking to return to the playoffs.

Last season, Edmonton finished fifth in the West Division with a 7-11 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.

The Alberta team's training camp is currently underway in preparation for their first preseason game against the B.C. Lions on May 23.

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