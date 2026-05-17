Micah Awe speaks his mind after his surprise departure from the Lions

Linebacker Micah Awe did not hide his frustration after being unexpectedly released by the BC Lions earlier this year.

After leading the CFL with 114 defensive tackles in 2025, the veteran believed he had solidified his place at the heart of the Vancouver team's defense.

In an interview following his arrival with the Montreal Alouettes, Awe admitted he was completely caught off guard by the Lions' decision.

The 32-year-old explained that he fully expected to return to British Columbia for the 2026 season before learning that the organization had instead chosen to sign Darnell Sankey as their new inside linebacker.

Over the course of his career, Micah Awe has become one of the most nomadic players in the Canadian Football League. Despite often delivering very solid performances, several organizations have decided to move on after brief stints.

In addition to his multiple stints with the Lions, Awe has also played for the Toronto Argonauts, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Ottawa Redblacks, the Calgary Stampeders, and the Alouettes during a first stint in 2022.

Awe himself admits that this reality is starting to feel familiar to him.

According to him, several league executives view him as a player who can be used temporarily before moving on to the next thing, regardless of his performance on the field. Despite this, he says he continues to play with the same intensity and motivation.

The veteran also sent a very direct message regarding the upcoming season:

“No matter where I am, when I play, people have to pay.”

For Awe, returning to Montreal means much more than just a new contract. The linebacker still vividly remembers the 2022 Eastern Final lost by the Alouettes, a moment he says was extremely difficult for him emotionally.

Since his departure, the Montreal organization has won the Grey Cup and established itself as one of the top teams in the CFL. Awe has followed this progress with admiration… and a touch of envy.

Even though Canadian Geoffrey Cantin-Arku now seems poised to take on a key role in the defensive line, Awe still believes he can earn playing time thanks to his experience and intensity.

The veteran also insists that he still feels at the top of his game despite his age. In his view, his game film clearly shows that he remains one of the league's best linebackers.

The Alouettes are now kicking off a new season with high expectations following their recent successes, and Micah Awe seems determined to turn his frustration into motivation to help Montreal aim for another championship.