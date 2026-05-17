Sherman Lewis’ Death: NFL

The American football world mourns the passing of Sherman Lewis , who died at the age of 83 after a remarkable career that left its mark on several generations in the NFL and college football.

Recognized as one of the most respected offensive minds of his era, Sherman Lewis left his mark both as a player and as a coach. Before finding success on the sidelines, he had distinguished himself at Michigan State as a star running back.

In 1963, he finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football in the United States. In addition to football, Lewis also excelled in track and field, winning three Big Ten championships on the track and field.

Although he was drafted by NFL and AFL teams in 1964, Sherman Lewis chose to begin his professional career in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts.

He would later join the New York Jets, where he primarily played as a kick returner. However, it was primarily as a coach that Sherman Lewis would build his reputation.

After beginning his coaching career at Michigan State, he was recruited in 1983 by the legendary Bill Walsh to join the San Francisco 49ers.

His offensive work and expertise quickly made him a highly respected figure in the league.

In 1992, he followed Mike Holmgren to the Green Bay Packers to serve as offensive coordinator. He held that role throughout the Holmgren era in Green Bay.

Sherman Lewis also worked with the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions, and the Washington Commanders before retiring from coaching in 2009.

His passing has sent shockwaves through the football world. Many former players, coaches, and organizations are already paying tribute to the immense impact he had on the sport over the past decades.

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