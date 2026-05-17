The Patriots receive some bad news ahead of the season opener

The New England Patriots have just received some bad news ahead of the start of the 2026 NFL season.

A few days after the official release of the schedule, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Tom Pelissero.

This signing means the Patriots will face Rodgers in their Week 2 home opener.

The game will be played on September 20 at Gillette Stadium and will already pose a huge challenge for the team led by Mike Vrabel.

Even at 42, Aaron Rodgers remains one of the most respected quarterbacks in NFL history.

Last season, he helped Pittsburgh win the AFC North with a campaign that included 24 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.

The Steelers also defeated the Patriots 21-14 during the 2025 season.

Without Rodgers, Pittsburgh would likely have entrusted its offense to much less experienced options such as Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar, or Will Howard.

The return of the four-time MVP therefore completely changes the difficulty level of the matchup for New England.

An Important Reunion with Mike McCarthy

Rodgers' decision to return to Pittsburgh had seemed increasingly likely since Mike McCarthy was hired as the Steelers' new head coach.

The two men had enjoyed tremendous success together with the Green Bay Packers, including a Super Bowl victory.

Although many observers believed Pittsburgh would instead focus on building for the future with a young quarterback, Rodgers will ultimately give the Steelers a real chance to compete immediately.

The Patriots' young quarterback, Drake Maye, will therefore face a major challenge early in the season.

Maye already has one career win against Rodgers, earned in 2024 when the veteran was playing for the New York Jets.

However, Rodgers got his revenge last season with Pittsburgh in a matchup where the Patriots committed five turnovers.

The schedule offers no respite for New England either: each of its first four opponents won at least 10 games in 2025.

And of those four games, the matchup against Pittsburgh will be the only one played at home.

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